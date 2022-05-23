Find if a value exists in subarray

I use vuejs at my project.
I have an array as bellow.
How can I check if a value exists at domain_id of the array?
For example the value ‘5’ or say the value ‘6’
I use includes() but it seems it does not work
0:['domain_id':4,'domain_urls':{'url':'domain1.com','id':1}],
1:['domain_id':5,'domain_urls':{'url':'domain2.com','id':2}], etc
Before we give up on includes() being useless, can you please show us what you were doing with includes() ?
Note: you might want to try using find() instead.
I use
if (!this.productTotal.includes(value.domain_id))
Yes, I think that you’re right. includes is not the right solution for you.
Here’s a jsfiddle where I’ve shown findIndex and find being used to find and show different sets of related information.
const data = [
{
'domain_id': 4,
'domain_urls': {
'url': 'domain1.com',
'id': 1
}
},
{
'domain_id': 5,
'domain_urls': {
'url': 'domain2.com',
'id': 2
}
}
];
const domainIdSearchValue = 5;
const domainIdIndex = data.findIndex(
(item) => item.domain_id === domainIdSearchValue
);
document.querySelector("#result").innerHTML +=
`domainId of ${domainIdSearchValue}` +
` found at index ${domainIdIndex}\n`;
const domainIdData = data.find(
(item) => item.domain_id === domainIdSearchValue
);
document.querySelector("#result").innerHTML += JSON.stringify(domainIdData, null, 4);
Thank you, it seems working.
My next question is how can I change the values of the element that exists at the array.
I use this bellow but it seems it does not work,what do I do wrong?Do I use the elements of array right?
this.productTotal[foundIndex].domain_urls.r_url=v.url
[edit]
It seems I do it ok and I have problems at my v-data-table, I will see and I will say.
Well, domain_urls has two properties. One property is called
url and the other property is called
id.
Why are you using a property called
r_url, because that doesn’t exist as a property on the domain_urls object at all.
I extended the array, I do not write here all my code.
So I can write
array.element=value