ChatGPT: Natural Language and Expert Systems

Continuing the discussion from The usage of Artificial Intelligence in the sitepoint community:

The usage of Artificial Intelligence in the sitepoint community It’s a natural language model

Natural Language is the ability to understand people. Expert Systems are separate technology.

ChatGPT does say it is a language model and it insists it is not an Expert System because it is not specialized yet it is vague about what ChatGPT is. I think ChatGPT is intentionally being vague to make it seem different.

I did not realize that the original discussion was closed until I was ready to post therefore I am creating this new discussion.