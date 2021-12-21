Can someone tell me why i may be experiencing an error when attempting to display my JWT?

Connection function:

function Connect(server, sId, aId, password) { console.log("Creating connection") var postData = {Server: server, SId: sId, AId: aId, Password: password} var strData = JSON.stringify(postData); // creating Json web token const token = jwt.sign({strData}, process.env.TOKEN_SECRET, {algorithm: "HS512"}); MakeConnectionRequest('//path', strData, token); }

Request where I’m attempting to display the token within the authorisation header.

function MakeConnectionRequest(path, data, token) { const options = { method: 'POST', protocol: 'https:', hostname: '', // leaving empty //port: 443, path: `${path}`, rejectUnauthorized: false, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'Content-Length': 89, 'authorisation': `${token}` // im trying to insert the token here. }, }; const request = https.request(options, res => { console.log(`statusCode: ${res.statusCode}`) res.on('data', d => { process.stdout.write(d) }) }) request.on('response', (response) => { console.log(`STATUS: ${response.statusCode}`); console.log(`HEADERS: ${JSON.stringify(response.headers)}`); response.on('data', (chunk) => { console.log(`BODY: ${chunk}`); }) response.on('end', () => { console.log('No more data in response.') }); }); request.on('error', error => { console.error(error) }) request.write(data, 'utf-8'); request.end(); }

In the terminal it doesn’t return a token it shows “www-authenticate”: “Bearer”. Does anyone know why this may be? There’s not much content online regarding client requests in electron, usually i would go onto YouTube for an in depth explanation but i cant find anything.

Thankyou!