Jquery Failing In Electron

Hello,

I’m doing an ajax call in Electron that only fails sometimes. If I copy and paste the data into the php server file, it works 100% of time. Sadly, this is killing my workflow, and it happens on a few important ajax calls. The error says invalid json, invalid token ‘<’.

Jquery - 3.6.1

Electron - 22.0.0

Ajax:

$.ajax({ url: 'http://localhost/OtherRealms/php/scripts/update_character_xml_field.php', dataType: 'json', type: 'POST', contentType: 'application/json; charset=utf-8', data: pipSkillData, success: function( data, textStatus, jQxhr ){ //console.log(data); }, error: function( jqXhr, textStatus, errorThrown ){ console.log( errorThrown ); } // End updata skill }); // end fetch skill tier }, error: function( jqXhr, textStatus, errorThrown ){ console.log( errorThrown ); } });

The server code shouldn’t be needed. I’ll just share what I’ve placed at the top for data.

$data[‘characterToken’] = ‘2205d49f4165e46eb3b65e32a1fa02d3’;

$data[‘pipType’] = ‘pip skill’;

$data[‘skillName’] = “magic”;

$data[‘skillType’] = “skill”;

$data[‘tier’] = “II”;

$data[‘userSerial’] = “9e0b6bf61339998735ff478db747ba04”;

$data[‘userToken’] =“58e4d9a44dc47b84d4a2db84e9188cdc” ;