Can someone share me your opinion on my website and how I can get free backlinks for my website?

This is my website www.modplayz.com Currently rather than my main website, I am working on creating dedicated subdomain sites for any topic.

For example, pikashow.modplayz.com

So, is this a good way of doing or should I rather stick to my main site itself for creating articles. The reason I do it like a sub domain is that I can do a better seo of my sites.

Also, currently I am working on creating backlinks for my site. So, if I create a subdomain website, then should I create separate backlinks for my subdomain or the backlinks for my main domain will itself be considered to rank on google.