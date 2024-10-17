Can I buy backlinks to improve the SERP position of my targeted keyword?

Hey SEO Expert,

I researched some keywords for my client’s business purposes. I found 5 to 6 keywords search volume medium based on ‍specific location, and all have a difficulty score between 18 and 29 according to Ubersuggest. I wrote unique content targeting these keywords, covering all long-tail variations and malintent search intent.

My competitor currently holds a position in the SERPs for these keywords. My client asked me if they can compete in this space, and I replied that yes, they can pursue these keywords.

Keywords: car hire Vanuatu, car rentals Vanuatu, hiring a car in Vanuatu

Keyword page link: https://everisamting.com/ads/vehicles/rentals

Now, I am considering buying some high DA/PA do follow backlinks to improve ranking. I would like your opinion on whether it’s a good practice to buy backlinks, create natural backlinks, or implement other methods.

I’m looking for your expert opinion and advice. Please help!

Thank you!