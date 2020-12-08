Can I achieve this by learning python

Hey everyone
My goal is to make a multilanguage audio library, something that gives the visitor an impression that this is something meant to be for bookworms. Now, Wikipedia is built with PHP, and Goodreads is built with ruby/ruby on rails.
Now my question, can I achieve something visually exact same or similar if I only chose to learn python and skip PHP and Ruby?
Here is a screenshot for reference:

The visuals of all of these things are done with HTML and CSS, which language is generating the HTML doesn’t matter.

Why do you want to learn python? Why would it be better for what you’re trying to achieve than Rails or PHP?

Thanks for your reply rpkamp.
I do not know much about these languages but I watched some youtube videos and learned that ruby and ruby on rails are not so popular and demanded in 2020 and python is the number one language and easiest to learn in 2020 (for web development). It is also the language that is used to build the most popular websites like Google, Facebook and Youtube.
So I thought why not learn the language which is most popular these days and of course skip what I can.

Not too sure about all of that.

Yes, python is very popular nowadays, but mostly due to machine learning, not so much in terms of web development I think. Most of the web is still powered by PHP.

I can also tell you Facebook was not written in python but first in PHP and later in Hack (their custom evolution of PHP). Google and YouTube mostly use Go as their language of choice.

I would recommend just trying to compare some of the languages, find some tutorials for example, and see which one clicks with you most.