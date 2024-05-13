Call datatable on button click

JavaScript
I want to click button and then call the data table to be displayed but its not working
when i check browser network and console everything is ok no error reported. and the call is executed without any error reported. but the data is not being displayed

$(document).ready(function () {
    $("#button").click(function () {
            $.ajax({
                url: "file_url",
                type: "GET"
            }).done(function (result) {
                table.clear().draw();
                table.rows.add(result).draw();
            })
        
    });
	});

var table = $("#tableD").DataTable({
        "deferRender": true,
		"responsive": true,
		"pagingType": "simple",
		"stripeClasses": [],
		"lengthMenu": [
			[20, 25, 50, -1],
			[20, 25, 50, "All"]
		],
		"bLengthChange": false,
		sDom: "ltipr",
		oLanguage: {
			sEmptyTable: '<span>empty</span>',
		},
		responsive: {
			details: {
				display: $.fn.DataTable.Responsive.display.modal({}),
				renderer: $.fn.DataTable.Responsive.renderer.tableAll({
					tableClass: "table",
				}),
			},
		},
		"processing": true,
		rowCallback: function(row, data) {

		},

	});


<button type="button" id="button">Click me</button>
<table id="tableD" class="table-striped table-bordered table-responsive" data-info="false" data-ordering="false">
    <thead>
        <tr>
            <th></th>
            <th></th>
        </tr>
    </thead>
</table>