Call datatable on button click

I want to click button and then call the data table to be displayed but its not working

when i check browser network and console everything is ok no error reported. and the call is executed without any error reported. but the data is not being displayed

$(document).ready(function () { $("#button").click(function () { $.ajax({ url: "file_url", type: "GET" }).done(function (result) { table.clear().draw(); table.rows.add(result).draw(); }) }); }); var table = $("#tableD").DataTable({ "deferRender": true, "responsive": true, "pagingType": "simple", "stripeClasses": [], "lengthMenu": [ [20, 25, 50, -1], [20, 25, 50, "All"] ], "bLengthChange": false, sDom: "ltipr", oLanguage: { sEmptyTable: '<span>empty</span>', }, responsive: { details: { display: $.fn.DataTable.Responsive.display.modal({}), renderer: $.fn.DataTable.Responsive.renderer.tableAll({ tableClass: "table", }), }, }, "processing": true, rowCallback: function(row, data) { }, }); <button type="button" id="button">Click me</button> <table id="tableD" class="table-striped table-bordered table-responsive" data-info="false" data-ordering="false"> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th></th> </tr> </thead> </table>