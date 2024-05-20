Clear data & display another on button click Datatable

I have my following datatable its working well and fine. but there some things i want to addon, because when i click the button data comes but when i want to get other data for another button i have to reload the page. so i want to avoid that.

I want when i click other button the current data disappears, or clears and display other information.
Like the button_2 is clicked clear information for button_1 and display the information for button_2
Also the button is disabled onclick, i want to re-enable it when other button is clicked

$(document).ready(function () {
  jQuery(':button').click(function () {
    if (this.id == 'button_1') {
		$("#button_1").attr("disabled", true);
		$("#progress").show();
        if ($(".tableres").hasClass("hidden")) {
      $(".tableres").removeClass("hidden");
      $.ajax({
        url: "url_file.php",
        type: "GET"
      }).done(function (result) {
        $("#progress").hide();
		if(result == ''){
			$("#nodata").show();
        }
        if(result){
        table.clear().draw();
        table.rows.add(result).draw();
		}
      });
    }
    }
    else if (this.id == 'button_2') {
		$("#button_2").attr("disabled", true);
		$("#progress").show();
        if ($(".tableres").hasClass("hidden")) {
      $(".tableres").removeClass("hidden");
      $.ajax({
        url: "url_file.php",
        type: "GET"
      }).done(function (result) {
        $("#progress").hide();
		if(result == ''){
			$("#nodata").show();
        }
        if(result){
        table.clear().draw();
        table.rows.add(result).draw();
		}
      });
    }
    }
});
  
  $("#search").on('keyup', function() {
		$('#tabinform').dataTable().fnFilter(this.value);
	})
});

var table = $("#tabinform").DataTable({
	    "deferRender": true,
		"responsive": true,
		"pagingType": "simple",
		"lengthMenu": [
			[20, 25, 50, -1],
			[20, 25, 50, "All"]
		],
		"bLengthChange": false,
		sDom: "ltipr",
		oLanguage: {
				oPaginate: {
				sNext: 'Next',
				sPrevious: 'Previous',
			},
		},
		
    columns: [
    { data: "id" },
    { data: "name" },
    { data: "status" }
  ]
});
2

To be clear… is the data in both cases the same structure? (do they both have the same columns)

3

yes they have same structure and have the same columns