Clear data & display another on button click Datatable

I have my following datatable its working well and fine. but there some things i want to addon, because when i click the button data comes but when i want to get other data for another button i have to reload the page. so i want to avoid that.
I want when i click other button the current data disappears, or clears and display other information.
Like the button_2 is clicked clear information for button_1 and display the information for button_2
Also the button is disabled onclick, i want to re-enable it when other button is clicked
$(document).ready(function () {
jQuery(':button').click(function () {
if (this.id == 'button_1') {
$("#button_1").attr("disabled", true);
$("#progress").show();
if ($(".tableres").hasClass("hidden")) {
$(".tableres").removeClass("hidden");
$.ajax({
url: "url_file.php",
type: "GET"
}).done(function (result) {
$("#progress").hide();
if(result == ''){
$("#nodata").show();
}
if(result){
table.clear().draw();
table.rows.add(result).draw();
}
});
}
}
else if (this.id == 'button_2') {
$("#button_2").attr("disabled", true);
$("#progress").show();
if ($(".tableres").hasClass("hidden")) {
$(".tableres").removeClass("hidden");
$.ajax({
url: "url_file.php",
type: "GET"
}).done(function (result) {
$("#progress").hide();
if(result == ''){
$("#nodata").show();
}
if(result){
table.clear().draw();
table.rows.add(result).draw();
}
});
}
}
});
$("#search").on('keyup', function() {
$('#tabinform').dataTable().fnFilter(this.value);
})
});
var table = $("#tabinform").DataTable({
"deferRender": true,
"responsive": true,
"pagingType": "simple",
"lengthMenu": [
[20, 25, 50, -1],
[20, 25, 50, "All"]
],
"bLengthChange": false,
sDom: "ltipr",
oLanguage: {
oPaginate: {
sNext: 'Next',
sPrevious: 'Previous',
},
},
columns: [
{ data: "id" },
{ data: "name" },
{ data: "status" }
]
});