Table not working in mozila and saferi

Am facing a problem with my script. its not working in mozila and saferi browser
it is only working in chrome.
in mozila and saferi table does not belive that data comes from it belongs to it.
but in chrome everything works good. the data comes and treat it as table data. search, filter. everything works ok. ONLY JUST MOZILA AND SAFERI NOT WORKING
i found this problem so popluar on internet that
that if you dont define preventDefault(); mozila and other browser things wont working
alot information out there.
i will be happy to get help
<table id="mydocs">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Name</th>
<th>Country</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="Results"></tbody>
</table>
<script>
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "docs.php",
dataType: "html",
success: function(data) {
$('#Results').html(data);
}
});
</script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
var datatbl = $("#mydocs").DataTable({
pagingType: "simple",
lengthMenu: [
[20, 25, 50, -1],
[20, 25, 50, "All"],
],
bLengthChange: false
});
});
</script>