Do a post call depend on datatable values

JavaScript
I have my dataTable script below working and bringing data very well, but i want to perform some tasks. like when i click the button the post call for ajax get executed

my problem is that when i click the Button

$('td:eq(1)', row).html('<button type="button" id="showup"> Submit </button>');

nothing happens its like not normal, not picking any event. its not working to do the post call for ajax

my datatable output is like this

<tr>
<td><input type="text" name="Country" value='Italy' /></td>
<td><button type="button" class="showup"> Submit </button></td>
</tr>

<tr>
<td><input type="text" name="Country" value='Spain' /></td>
<td><button type="button" class="showup"> Submit </button></td>
</tr>

Now i want when i press the button to do a post call to send the value of the actual input name=“Country” in tr

$(document).ready(function() {
    $('.showup').on('click', function() {
        execute($(event.target).prev("input"));
        $(this).html("Clicked");
        $(this).attr("disabled", true);

        function execute($input) {
            $.ajax({
                type: "POST",
                url: "file2.php",
                data: {
                    Country: $input.val(),
                },
                success: function(response) {},
                error: function() {
                    alert("Error");
                },
            });
        }
    });
    var table = $("#information").dataTable({

        "pagingType": "simple",
        "stripeClasses": [],
        "bLengthChange": false,
        sDom: "ltipr",
        oLanguage: {
            sEmptyTable: '',
            sProcessing: '',
            oPaginate: {
                sNext: 'Next',
                sPrevious: 'Previous',
            },
        },
        responsive: {
            details: {
                display: $.fn.dataTable.Responsive.display.modal({}),
                renderer: $.fn.dataTable.Responsive.renderer.tableAll({
                    tableClass: "table",
                }),
            },
        },
        "processing": true,
        "ajax": {
            "url": "file.php",
            "type": "GET",
            "dataType": "json"
        },
        rowCallback: function(row, data) {
            $('td:eq(0)', row).html('<input type="text" name="Country" value=' + data[0] + ' />');
            $('td:eq(1)', row).html('<button type="button" id="showup"> Submit </button>');

        },
    });
});
You are not passing your event to your function…

$('.showup').on('click', function(event) {