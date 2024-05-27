Do a post call depend on datatable values

I have my dataTable script below working and bringing data very well, but i want to perform some tasks. like when i click the button the post call for ajax get executed

my problem is that when i click the Button

$('td:eq(1)', row).html('<button type="button" id="showup"> Submit </button>');

nothing happens its like not normal, not picking any event. its not working to do the post call for ajax

my datatable output is like this

<tr> <td><input type="text" name="Country" value='Italy' /></td> <td><button type="button" class="showup"> Submit </button></td> </tr> <tr> <td><input type="text" name="Country" value='Spain' /></td> <td><button type="button" class="showup"> Submit </button></td> </tr>

Now i want when i press the button to do a post call to send the value of the actual input name=“Country” in tr