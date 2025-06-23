Cache Plugin Causes Click Issue After Activation

Hi everyone,

I recently installed a cache plugin on my WordPress site to improve loading speed. After activating it, I’m facing a strange issue — clicks on my site (like buttons, links, etc.) stop working completely.

As soon as I deactivate the plugin, everything works fine again, but the site becomes noticeably slower.

Has anyone faced this kind of problem before? Could it be a JavaScript conflict or some setting in the cache plugin? I’d appreciate any help or suggestions on how to fix this without having to deactivate the plugin entirely.

Thanks in advance!