Build array from foreach loop?

For a Wordpress image gallery plugin, I need to take an array of integers (representing the ID of images), loop through the array and get certain pieces of data based on the integer/ID, and then build an array, which will then be JSON encoded.

For example, I have this piece of code that will spit out the images on the front end.

foreach($image_array as $key => $value) { $image = get_post_meta( $value, '_wp_attachment_metadata', true ); $full_src = wp_get_attachment_image_src($value, 'full')[0]; $meta = wp_get_attachment_metadata($value); $large_file = $meta['sizes']['large']['file']; $thumb_src = wp_get_attachment_image_src($value, 'thumbnail')[0]; if ($gallery_style != "grid"){ $items = array_slice($image_array,0,3); echo "<a data-lg-size=\"2500-2500\" class=\"gallery-item\" data-src=\"$full_src\" data-sub-html=\"Some static text\"> <img class=\"img-fluid\" src=\"$thumb_src\" /> </a>"; } }

Using the same $image_array, I need build a separate JSON array that looks like