Build array from foreach loop?

PHP
1

For a Wordpress image gallery plugin, I need to take an array of integers (representing the ID of images), loop through the array and get certain pieces of data based on the integer/ID, and then build an array, which will then be JSON encoded.

For example, I have this piece of code that will spit out the images on the front end.

foreach($image_array as $key => $value) {
  $image = get_post_meta( $value, '_wp_attachment_metadata', true );    
  $full_src = wp_get_attachment_image_src($value, 'full')[0];
  $meta = wp_get_attachment_metadata($value);
  $large_file = $meta['sizes']['large']['file'];
  $thumb_src = wp_get_attachment_image_src($value, 'thumbnail')[0];
if ($gallery_style != "grid"){
	$items = array_slice($image_array,0,3);

  echo "<a data-lg-size=\"2500-2500\" class=\"gallery-item\" data-src=\"$full_src\" data-sub-html=\"Some static text\">
          <img class=\"img-fluid\" src=\"$thumb_src\" />
        </a>";
  }
}

Using the same $image_array, I need build a separate JSON array that looks like

[  {
      src:
        "imageurl.com",
      responsive:
        "imageurlresponsive.com",
      thumb:
        "imageurlthumb.com",
      subHtml: '<div><p>Some static text</p></div>`
    },
]