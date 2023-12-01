Build array from foreach loop?

For a Wordpress image gallery plugin, I need to take an array of integers (representing the ID of images), loop through the array and get certain pieces of data based on the integer/ID, and then build an array, which will then be JSON encoded.
For example, I have this piece of code that will spit out the images on the front end.
foreach($image_array as $key => $value) {
$image = get_post_meta( $value, '_wp_attachment_metadata', true );
$full_src = wp_get_attachment_image_src($value, 'full')[0];
$meta = wp_get_attachment_metadata($value);
$large_file = $meta['sizes']['large']['file'];
$thumb_src = wp_get_attachment_image_src($value, 'thumbnail')[0];
if ($gallery_style != "grid"){
$items = array_slice($image_array,0,3);
echo "<a data-lg-size=\"2500-2500\" class=\"gallery-item\" data-src=\"$full_src\" data-sub-html=\"Some static text\">
<img class=\"img-fluid\" src=\"$thumb_src\" />
</a>";
}
}
Using the same $image_array, I need build a separate JSON array that looks like
[ {
src:
"imageurl.com",
responsive:
"imageurlresponsive.com",
thumb:
"imageurlthumb.com",
subHtml: '<div><p>Some static text</p></div>`
},
]