I have a Wordpress/PHP Photo gallery.

What I’d like to do is find a way to inject an ad inside the array or the foreach loop after the first item.

I iterate through $single_gallery, which is an array that has a bunch of data about the images in the gallery, such as the url for the various sizes and the height/width.

I’d like to find a way to insert a photo that represents an ad after the first image in the slider.