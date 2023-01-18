Build array from existing array?

I have a function that returns an array of Objects (Wordpress posts, in this case). I want to loop through that array, use the ID from each of the Post Objects, and spit out a new array that includes the Post Thumbnail image (which is gotten with another function get_the_post_thumbnail(‘ID’)).
So I’d start with
[ {
“ID”: 1,
“content”:“thecontent”
},
{
“ID”: 2,
"content: "thecontent
}
]
and end up with
[ {
“ID”: 1,
“content”:“thecontent”,
“the_image”:“url.com/image1”
},
{
“ID”: 2,
"content: "thecontent,
“the_image”:“url.com/image2”
}
]
What’s the most efficient way to do this if the query already returns all of the data (except the image url that I need)?