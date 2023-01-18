Build array from existing array?

I have a function that returns an array of Objects (Wordpress posts, in this case). I want to loop through that array, use the ID from each of the Post Objects, and spit out a new array that includes the Post Thumbnail image (which is gotten with another function get_the_post_thumbnail(‘ID’)).

So I’d start with

[ {

“ID”: 1,

“content”:“thecontent”

},

{

“ID”: 2,

"content: "thecontent

}

]

and end up with

[ {

“ID”: 1,

“content”:“thecontent”,

“the_image”:“url.com/image1”

},

{

“ID”: 2,

"content: "thecontent,

“the_image”:“url.com/image2”

}

]

What’s the most efficient way to do this if the query already returns all of the data (except the image url that I need)?