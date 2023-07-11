Booking Appointment with time slot

i dont if im allow to ask this quuestion here, as i have just start wordpress, i need booking form with calendar and time slot where user can book an appointment with calendar and time slot, in backend (dashboard ) admin should be allowed to to modify time according to his needs,

let his regualr time is 8am to 5pm but with 1min gap on each appoinment (e.g 8am-9am, 9:15am-10:15am, 10:30am-11:30am)

but lets on july 14 friday he will available from (8am-10:15am) time slot and he will start from (3pm-5pm) 10:15am - 3pm he will be busy on july 14

i got the pulgin which meets my requirement:

Appointment Hour Booking

but i need dropdown too. but dropdown seems to be in pro version, i only need dropdown option is there way to activate dropdown option only …???

or any free plugin thats cover the requirement i mention above.

plz guide me…

if this post is against forum rules, i would like to appolozies