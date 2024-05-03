Backup Database from A Docker Container

Hello,

I’m trying to backup a database I’ve created locally on a docker container following the description in MySql NOvice To Ninja book.

On my previous Mac I used the following command whilst the container is running to create a backup:

docker-compose exec -T mysql mysqldump -uroot -p$PASSWORD --databases $DATABASE --skip-comments > /Path/to/folder/dump.sql

However on my new mac I get the following in the sql file and nothing else:

OCI runtime exec failed: exec failed: unable to start container process: exec: “mysqldump”: executable file not found in $PATH: unknown

Any ideas or workarounds?