Backup Database from A Docker Container

Hello,
I’m trying to backup a database I’ve created locally on a docker container following the description in MySql NOvice To Ninja book.
On my previous Mac I used the following command whilst the container is running to create a backup:
docker-compose exec -T mysql mysqldump -uroot -p$PASSWORD --databases $DATABASE --skip-comments > /Path/to/folder/dump.sql
However on my new mac I get the following in the sql file and nothing else:
OCI runtime exec failed: exec failed: unable to start container process: exec: “mysqldump”: executable file not found in $PATH: unknown
Any ideas or workarounds?