Mysqldump from Docker container

Hello. Wondering if anyone could help with this, as my understanding of Docker is limited

I’ve been following along with the PHP Novice To Ninja books and have created my own site based on it locally in a Docker container. I know want to extract an SQL file of the database structure to deploy on a web server, but MySQL Workbench (which the book recommends) can’t Data Export with the Docker environment detailed in the book.

So I found the following:

docker exec -i mysql_container mysqldump -uroot -proot --databases database_name --skip-comments > /path/to/my/dump.sql

I’m just not sure what my relevant fields to fill in are. Here is the docker-compose.yml

version: '3.8' services: updatecerts: image: vjedev/certupdater:latest volumes: - certs:/certs - mysqlconf:/mysqlconf landingpage: image: vjedev/landingpage:latest volumes: - ./websites:/websites databaseimportexport: image: vjedev/database-import-export:latest volumes: - ./websites:/websites depends_on: - mysql web: image: nginx:latest ports: - "80:80" - "443:443" volumes: - ./nginx.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/nginx.conf - certs:/certs - ./websites:/websites depends_on: - updatecerts php: build: context: . dockerfile: PHP.Dockerfile volumes: - ./websites:/websites mysql: image: mariadb:latest environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'v.je' MYSQL_USER: 'v.je' MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'v.je' volumes: - mysqldata:/var/lib/mysql - certs:/ssl - mysqlconf:/etc/mysql/conf.d/ ports: - 3306:3306 phpunit: image: phpunit/phpunit:latest working_dir: /websites/default volumes: - ./websites:/websites profiles: - phpunit composer: image: composer:latest working_dir: /websites/default volumes: - ./websites:/websites profiles: - composer maildev:

volumes:

mysqldata: {}

certs: {}

mysqlconf: {}