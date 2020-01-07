Are you sleepwalking into a dystopian future?

As the video makes clear - almost all of this technology already exists and is in use.
The building i’m in adjusts its environment settings to the number of people in it - though it doesn’t adjust on a per-individual preference basis, it shuts off lights in areas not being used, turns them on when people enter, and adjusts according to the amount of ambient light in the space from the windows.
The technology exists; adoption is faster than you expect. Don’t be so quick to assume you’re shuffling off before it gets here. Just be concerned about who’s pulling the strings.
(This video’s from 8 years ago.)
(A fictionalized account of “What happens when it goes wrong.”)