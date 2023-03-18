ApiKeys and List ID is in input hidden, JS wll do rest of Job not sure if it is safe and secure

The below code will render output in the browser →

The remaining task I am willing to do in custom.js

Example Code →

// Get the hidden fields const apiKeyInput = document.querySelector('input[name="mailchimpAPIkey"]'); const listIdInput = document.querySelector('input[name="mailChimpListId"]'); // Get the MailChimp API key and list ID values const apiKey = apiKeyInput.getAttribute('data-api'); const listId = listIdInput.getAttribute('data-listId'); Although the API key and list ID are in hidden input, the JS will be exposed as it is available in a browser. someone can know the apikey/list by putting this code in the console like this → // Use the MailChimp API Key and List ID values as needed console.log('MailChimp API key:', apiKey); console.log('MailChimp list ID:', listId);

Is this approach safe or is very risky and insecure? or I can forward there is no issue.