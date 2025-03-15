Pass parameters securely with script tag

I need to pass a simple JSON/associative array to a JavaScript file. In this particular scenario, the JavaScript file needs to access an API Key thats passed into the file from the original JavaScript file that adds this script to the DOM. Since the API doesn’t offer a public key I can’t just add a data-attribute to the script tag because it would be security issue.

// Data to send data = '[ {"firstName":"John"}, {"key":"Apikey"}, ]';

// Adding the Script var Script = d.createElement("script"); Script.setAttribute('src','https://myscript.com'); var Footer = document.getElementsByTagName('footer'); Footer[0].appendChild(Script);