i have java script file that i would like placed on my WP site. this JS file makes a API call to external server. In me header sent to API end point I send my api key

var myHeaders = new Headers();

myHeaders.append(“Content-Type”, “application/json”);

myHeaders.append(“Accept”, “application/json”);

myHeaders.append(“x-apikey”, “XXXXXX”);

is there a place to hide my key somewhere on the WP site/configuration file yet make it available to my script?

Thank you