I installed “xampp-windows-x64-7.4.11-0-VC15-installer” some months ago.

And I used to run Apache server and mySQL.

Today I downloaded and installed “xampp-windows-x64-8.0.0-2-VS16-installer”

When I open the control pannel, it says like the following.

오후 4:07:03 [main] Initializing Control Panel

오후 4:07:03 [main] Windows Version: Enterprise 64-bit

오후 4:07:03 [main] XAMPP Version: 8.0.0

오후 4:07:03 [main] Control Panel Version: 3.2.4 [ Compiled: Jun 5th 2019 ]

오후 4:07:03 [main] You are not running with administrator rights! This will work for

오후 4:07:03 [main] most application stuff but whenever you do something with services

오후 4:07:03 [main] there will be a security dialogue or things will break! So think

오후 4:07:03 [main] about running this application with administrator rights!

오후 4:07:03 [main] XAMPP Installation Directory: “f:\xampp210105”

오후 4:07:03 [main] Checking for prerequisites

오후 4:07:03 [main] All prerequisites found

오후 4:07:03 [main] Initializing Modules

오후 4:07:03 [mercury] Problem detected: Mercury Not Found!

오후 4:07:03 [mercury] Disabling Mercury buttons

오후 4:07:03 [mercury] Run this program from your XAMPP root directory!

오후 4:07:03 [Tomcat] Problem detected: Tomcat Not Found!

오후 4:07:03 [Tomcat] Disabling Tomcat buttons

오후 4:07:03 [Tomcat] Run this program from your XAMPP root directory!

오후 4:07:03 [main] Starting Check-Timer

오후 4:07:03 [main] Control Panel Ready

I didn’t select Mercury and Tomcat during installation because I don’t use them.

As I click start button of Apache, it says like the following.

오후 4:20:18 [Apache] Attempting to start Apache app…

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] Status change detected: running

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] Status change detected: stopped

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] Error: Apache shutdown unexpectedly.

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] This may be due to a blocked port, missing dependencies,

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] improper privileges, a crash, or a shutdown by another method.

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] Press the Logs button to view error logs and check

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] the Windows Event Viewer for more clues

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] If you need more help, copy and post this

오후 4:20:19 [Apache] entire log window on the forums

What is wrong on the Apache of my XAMPP in your think?

I hope I can fix it with your help.