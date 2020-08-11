Anyone with knowledge of Vue who can help me?

I have tried getting help on the official Vue forums, but I am sadly not getting any feedback, and people on Stack don’t seem to understand my question, so I am hoping that someone here might have some experience with Vue and is willing to help me with a problem.

I have created a Vue application where a person can sign up by entering various information, such as address, phone number etc. The data is sent to a Firestore Database called “users”. When that person is logged in, he or she is supposed to be able to access a “User info” page, where all that data is stored.

The problem is that the user info page is not fetching the data from the database. Instead I get the error that: Property or method “users” is not defined on the instance but referenced during render. Make sure that this property is reactive, either in the data option, or for class-based components, by initializing the property.

I have been stuck on this project for over a month now. Can anyone help me?

This is the code for the user info page:

<template> <div class="profile container"> <h2 class="deep-purple-text center">Your information</h2> <div class="card-content"> <ul class="info"> <li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index"> <p>{{ profile.name }}</p> </li> <li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index"> <p>{{ profile.address }}</p> </li> <li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index"> <p>{{ profile.zip }}</p> </li> <li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index"> <p>{{ profile.phone }}</p> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </template> <script> import db from '@/firebase/init' import firebase from 'firebase' export default { name: 'Userinfo', data(){ return{ profile: null, } }, created(){ let user = firebase.auth().currentUser db.firestore().collection('users').where('user_id', '==', user.uid).get() .then(snapshot => { snapshot.forEach((doc) => { this.profile = doc.data() }) }) } } </script>

And this is my router setup.