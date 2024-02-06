Vue3.JS (Composition API)

Codepen

Hello, Im using Vue3.js as my framework with a compostion api. The code that i have here sits in a SignupPg.vue file that handles the logging in/ signing up part of my website. My goal is to allow the user to have the option to create an account with their already exsiting social media accounts but im having trouble figuring out how to set this up or find any info online. How would I incorperate router links instead of anchor tags and how do i get it so once one of the social media links is clicked it promotes the user to a page that ask for their social media login in?

I tried putting this into codepen but its a little diffcult to implement a vue file into it

Any Tips, or links to videos and articles would be of much help! thank you!!