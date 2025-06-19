Anyone here using lifetime hosting? Worth it in the long run?

lancerogerss00: lancerogerss00: Do these providers stick around long enough to make the deal actually “lifetime”?

lancerogerss00: lancerogerss00: been coming across a lot of “lifetime hosting” offers lately

By definition, if you’ve only been coming across these offers ‘lately’, they cant have existed long enough to evaluate a ‘lifetime’.

Besides, the definition of ‘lifetime’ is always ‘the lifetime of this company’, which can disappear at the drop of a hat… or once enough suckers have coughed up the big upfront fee.