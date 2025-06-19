Anyone here using lifetime hosting? Worth it in the long run?

've been coming across a lot of “lifetime hosting” offers lately – one-time payment, and you supposedly never have to renew again. Sounds great on paper, especially for small projects or static sites. But I’m wondering if anyone here actually uses lifetime hosting and what your experience has been like.
How has the uptime and support been over time? Do these providers stick around long enough to make the deal actually “lifetime”?
Would love to hear any honest feedback or recommendations if you’ve gone this route. I’m trying to determine if it’s a wise investment or something to avoid for serious hosting needs.
Thanks!
By definition, if you’ve only been coming across these offers ‘lately’, they cant have existed long enough to evaluate a ‘lifetime’.
Besides, the definition of ‘lifetime’ is always ‘the lifetime of this company’, which can disappear at the drop of a hat… or once enough suckers have coughed up the big upfront fee.