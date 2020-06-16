Amazon Affiliates Earning Question

Hi there,

I have signed up to Amazon Affiliates and have some products on my website. In my account, I can see I have some earnings, but from products that are not on my website. It also looks like they are from the same user due to the nature of the products.

My earnings are only pence, but I wondered if these count towards my approval purchases? Like I said they are not products I have listed on my website, so I’m guessing users have clicked through to Amazon using one of my product links and then gone off to buy their own things.

Can anyone tell me if this counts towards getting validated?

Many thanks!