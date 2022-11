Adding a back button

I would do it the same way I did the exit buttons in my demo. You can use the same buttons but just add a different destination. Easy!!

That’s why my version is easier to change as you can have as many containers as you need and just link to them accordingly.

In your version you would need to set up two new back buttons and then call the same code as you did for exit but in reverse.

Something like this for the first one:

function backClickHandler() { const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2"); hide(thewrap); const cover = document.querySelector(".container1"); show(cover); } const backButton = document.querySelector(".back"); backButton.addEventListener("click", backClickHandler);

The html would be this but you’d need to style and position it as you wanted.

<button class="back" type="button" aria-label="Back"></button>

Then you’d need to do all the same (css,js and html) for back button2 but change the container references .

In my example no js was changed at all.