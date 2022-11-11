2nd exit button should remove any of the players

Clicking on the 1st play button removes player, clicking on any of the next 4 videos, then clicking the exit button which is at the bottom, does not remove video.

How would this be fixed? https://jsfiddle.net/egnjxmtL/

`<div class="curtain remove">`

`<button class="exit exit2" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>`

  function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
    const el = evt.target;
    const container = el.closest(".remove");
    const wrapper = container.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    wrapper.forEach(function(wrapper) {
      if (wrapper.player) {
        removePlayer(wrapper);
      }
    });
  }

(function showContainer3() {

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container3");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".container2");
    hide(cover);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".exit2");
  cover.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
})();

 function addExitHandlers(callback) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", callback);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    findPlayers();
    const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    addClickToExit(exitButtons);

  }

  return {
    addExitHandlers,
    getWrapper,
    init
  };
}());