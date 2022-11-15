Accessing the button-container from the exit button inside it's container

asasass
November 15, 2022, 3:22pm
Am I able to do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/3ojnsxd2/
How would I be able to exit out to the button-container from inside the group of 5 videos?
<div class="button-container">
<button class="bc1" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc2" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc3" type="button"></button>
</div>
function exitClickHandler(e) {
if (e.target.classList.contains("exit")) {
// show exitpPage2 and do all the stuff you need here.
// e.g. show container2 and hide container 2 and 3
// hide / reset running videos etc.
console.log('Page1');
}
if (e.target.classList.contains("exit")) {
// show page2 and do all the stuff you need here.
// e.g. show container2 and hide container 1 and 3
// hide / reset running videos etc.
console.log('Page2');
}
if (e.target.classList.contains("exit")) {
// show page3 and do all the stuff you need here.
// e.g. show container3 and hide container 2 and 1
// hide / reset running videos etc.
console.log('Page3');
}
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
}
PaulOB
November 15, 2022, 3:34pm
The long long-winded version would be this I think.
function exitClickHandler() {
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add("hide");
document.querySelector(".container2").classList.add("hide");
document.querySelector(".container3").classList.add("hide");
document.querySelector(".button-container").classList.remove("hide");
}
asasass
November 15, 2022, 4:42pm
And now the videos come back to life after they are removed.
https://jsfiddle.net/f05gtp1m/
PaulOB
November 15, 2022, 5:00pm
You need to do all the things that you did with the exit buttons before such as removing active from here to allow the play button to show…
wrap embed-youtube active
And also removing the player iframe I assume (if that’s what you were doing before). You must already have routines in place for all that.
asasass
November 15, 2022, 5:17pm
I was able to improve it here:
https://jsfiddle.net/f05gtp1m/2/
function resetVideos(videoSelector) {
const showVideo = document.querySelector(videoSelector);
showVideo.classList.remove("active");
}
function resetContainer(containerSelector) {
const showContainer = document.querySelector(containerSelector);
showContainer.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hideContainers(containerSelector) {
const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector);
function hideBackground(container) {
container.classList.add("hide");
}
allContainers.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPage() {
resetVideos(".embed-youtube");
hideContainers(".container1, .container2, .container3");
resetContainer(".button-container");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
resetPage();
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
console.log('here')
//document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add("hide");
// document.querySelector(".container2").classList.add("hide");
// document.querySelector(".container3").classList.add("hide");
// document.querySelector(".button-container").classList.remove("hide");
}