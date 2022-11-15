Accessing the button-container from the exit button inside it's container

Am I able to do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/3ojnsxd2/

How would I be able to exit out to the button-container from inside the group of 5 videos?

 <div class="button-container">
<button class="bc1" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc2" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc3" type="button"></button>
</div>

 function exitClickHandler(e) {
    if (e.target.classList.contains("exit")) {
      // show exitpPage2 and do all the stuff you need here.
      //  e.g. show container2 and hide container 2 and 3
      // hide / reset running videos etc.
      console.log('Page1');
    }
    if (e.target.classList.contains("exit")) {
      // show page2 and do all the stuff you need here.
      //  e.g. show container2 and hide container 1 and 3
      // hide / reset running videos etc.
      console.log('Page2');
    }
    if (e.target.classList.contains("exit")) {
      // show page3 and do all the stuff you need here.
      //  e.g. show container3 and hide container 2 and 1
      // hide / reset running videos etc.
      console.log('Page3');
    }

    window.scrollTo(0, 0);
  }
The long long-winded version would be this I think.

  function exitClickHandler() {
    window.scrollTo(0, 0);
    document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add("hide");
    document.querySelector(".container2").classList.add("hide");
    document.querySelector(".container3").classList.add("hide");
    document.querySelector(".button-container").classList.remove("hide");
  }
And now the videos come back to life after they are removed.

https://jsfiddle.net/f05gtp1m/

You need to do all the things that you did with the exit buttons before such as removing active from here to allow the play button to show…

wrap embed-youtube active

And also removing the player iframe I assume (if that’s what you were doing before). You must already have routines in place for all that.

I was able to improve it here: https://jsfiddle.net/f05gtp1m/2/

  function resetVideos(videoSelector) {
    const showVideo = document.querySelector(videoSelector);
    showVideo.classList.remove("active");
  }
  
    function resetContainer(containerSelector) {
    const showContainer = document.querySelector(containerSelector);
    showContainer.classList.remove("hide");
  }
  
  function hideContainers(containerSelector) {
    const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector);

    function hideBackground(container) {
      container.classList.add("hide");
    }
    allContainers.forEach(hideBackground);
  }
  

  function resetPage() {
    resetVideos(".embed-youtube");
    hideContainers(".container1, .container2, .container3");
    resetContainer(".button-container");
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    resetPage();
    window.scrollTo(0, 0);
    console.log('here')
    //document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add("hide");
   // document.querySelector(".container2").classList.add("hide");
   // document.querySelector(".container3").classList.add("hide");
   // document.querySelector(".button-container").classList.remove("hide");
  }