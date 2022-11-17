Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

Currently, only the 1st button is able to work: https://jsfiddle.net/1o2nr8mx/

https://jsitor.com/RKnBt7zZa7

All the curtains open, just no video is showing.

I am trying to figure out how to get the other videos to appear.

One of the things you said I could do was remove .outer from the html, how would that be done?

Assuming I am able to now.

I received an error when I tried to remove it.

Which points to this line in the coide:

container.classList.add("active");

What other changes would need to be made to the CSS also?

What was done to the code was this:

The problem here is inside the body of the function showCover , which adds the class active and calls the function show (which removes the class hide ) to and from the parent of the button , instead of the .container element where it should be. My solution will work if you’re sure the parent element of the button comes right after the parent element of the .container element, because it uses previousElementSibling . Note that your code also makes it so that the button isn’t hidden when it’s clicked, because the CSS selector that makes it hidden is .container.active .cover , which assumes the button is a child of .container , which in this case it isn’t. So you should change that CSS selector to .playButtonContainer.active (not including .cover makes sure it hides the parent element of the button). I also added with-curtain to the button’s classes, so that the showCurtain function would remove its active class too.

/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/ .playButtonContainer.active { display: none; }

<div class="playButtonContainer with-curtain"> <button class="playa cover" type="button"></button> <button class="playb cover" type="button"></button> <button class="playc cover" type="button"></button> </div>

function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(playButton); const cover = playButton.parentElement; const container = cover.previousElementSibling.querySelector(".container"); cover.classList.add("active"); container.classList.add("active"); show(cover); show(container); }

Just received this:

You need to find a way to map buttons to containers. That could be done by adding a data-container attribute to each button which stores a class or an id of the container it should act upon. If you did that, you’d need a different class or id for each container (you already do that with play1 and play2 ). Add a data-container attribute to each button with its value as the corresponding container class (like for example: data-container="play1" to the .playa button and data-container="play2" to the .playb button) and replace cover.previousElementSibling.querySelector(".container") with document.getElementsByClassName(playButton.dataset.container)[0] . Another way to do it would be by getting the index of a button in an array of all of the children of its parent element and match the container with the same index, within its own parent element. You already do this with the .wrap element. This makes maintenance easier, but requires elements be organized in a much stricter way. First solution: https://jsfiddle.net/anehz6d7/ Second solution: https://jsfiddle.net/w6hx4j1r/

When I removed .outer from those 2 solutions, the errors went away and the curtain opened.

After the curtains closed, the buttons did not come back.

First Solution:

<div class="playButtonContainer with-curtain"> <button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open" data-container="play1"></button> <button class="playb cover" type="button" aria-label="Open" data-container="play2"></button> <button class="playc cover" type="button" aria-label="Open" data-container="play3"></button> </div>

function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(playButton); const playButtonContainer = playButton.parentElement; const container = document.getElementsByClassName(playButton.dataset.container)[0]; playButtonContainer.classList.add("active"); container.classList.add("active"); show(playButtonContainer); show(container); }

Second Solution:

function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(playButton); const playButtonContainer = playButton.parentElement; const playButtonIndex = Array.from(document.getElementsByClassName('cover')).findIndex(element => element == playButton) const container = config.containers[playButtonIndex] playButtonContainer.classList.add("active"); container.classList.add("active"); show(playButtonContainer); show(container); }

At this link here: https://jsfiddle.net/j3qh29b7/1/

All the videos appear, where I removed .outer from the html.

What you will find is, after the curtain closses to go back to the buttons, they just stay stuck in the closed position.

If you may know of a different way to map the buttons to the containers, please let me know.