Christian Krammer has been a web designer for more than a decade and currently earns his keep at a small advertising agency. He is also the proud owner of css3files.com, a comprehensive guide to CSS3. Besides that he is married, the proud father of a six year old boy and a movie lover. His portfolio can be examined at chriskrammer.com.
Christian's articles
A Friendly Introduction to Flexbox for Beginners
HTML & CSS
Christian Krammer walks you through the basics of Flexbox, showing how you can use flexbox to lay out specific page elements, and also how flexbox can serve as a handy fallback method in browsers that don't yet support CSS Grids.
LiveReload
JavaScript
