10 Brilliant Color Apps for Designers

Color is extremely important in the design world. Savvy designers with a background in color theory choose colors deliberately for connotations that strengthen their design. Well-chosen colors can transform good work into spectacular work, and poorly-chosen colors can spell disaster for any design.

While making thoughtful, deliberate color choices can be a challenge, developing color palettes, matching colors, and translating those colors into HTML code doesn’t have to be. There are a number of apps for mobile devices designed explicitly with color in mind. Whether you’re a photographer, interior decorator, web designer, or hobbyist, you’re sure to benefit from the ability to choose and organize your colors whenever (and wherever) color inspiration strikes you. Here are ten brilliant color apps for mobile devices.

ColorSnap

Take your photos — just snapped or already in your library — and use the colors within them to build palettes.

Price: Free

Real Colors Pro

Generate color palettes from your photos to create harmonious color palettes.

Price: $3.99

Color Splash

Keep selective color in your converted black and white images for a dynamic look and feel.

Price: $0.99

Color Touch Effects

Recolor your images and apply effects to them, turning chosen colors either black and white or sepia.

Price: Free

Palettes Pro

Palettes Pro allows you to create and manage your personally-created color palettes.

Price: $3.99

Cliqcliq Colors

Discover, convert, and manage both your colors and your palettes using Hex, RGB, or CMYK values.

Price: Free

MyPantone

Access over 13,000 PANTONE colors and create palettes for inspiration, to share, or to keep in your pocket when you need them.

Price: $9.99

ColorToy

ColorToy allows you to build custom color scheme that you can modify and store.

Price: $0.99

Saturation

Create an interactive lightshow with generated color schemes to see how the colors relate to each other.

Price: Free

Color Spurge

You can apply color to your photos as well as impressive photo effects.

Price: Free