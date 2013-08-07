Cloud computing has been called the way of the future. It opens doors by making applications and technology more accessible than in previous years. Companies that would normally require enormous amounts of startup capital may only need a fraction of what was previously required to succeed.

Currently, if the company can afford it, then they can have access to the full Microsoft Suite, ERP applications, CRM applications, accounting software, and a host of other applications that will improve productivity within a company.

The past of cloud computing is bright, but the future of cloud computing is even brighter. Here is what you may need to know about trends in cloud computing.

Proactive Application Monitoring

Proactive application monitoring technology is currently available, but predictive technology and software will soon make this more robust and accurate. Companies will be able to foresee disaster and avert it, mitigating damage to their systems. This will prevent downtime and make the company safer.

Technology to Ensure Uptime

Companies need uptime guarantees. With low-power processors, data centers will become more affordable, allowing companies to acquire seven to ten data centers around the world in different time zones and thereby allowing them to guarantee 99.9 percent uptime. This will keep companies from losing money and falling prey to their competitors. In the future, this concern will be near obsolete. Because of this, many small hosting companies like GloboTech Communications are offering cloud services to ensure better uptime, while big players like Hivelocity and Amazon are also leveraging this new technology.

Cloud Computing’s Role in Disaster Recovery and Remote Access

Cloud computing enables and enhances remote access and faster disaster recovery. When companies have an emergency information security strategy with security penetration tests, companies can maintain their competitive edge within their respective industries.

With cloud computing, some companies that didn’t recognize a breach may recover within minutes instead of hours. Losing proprietary data can cripple a company and even cause doors to close. Every company should migrate to cloud computing for this reason.

Cloud Computing Becoming More Robust

Cloud computing is becoming more about “fit and function” than about the “hype” surrounding the new technology. Most companies can benefit from cloud computing, but some companies have suffered failed projects during the migration phase because the technology is still in the developmental stages. Typically, migrations fail because of inaccurate or missing data.

Data accuracy must be ensured to avoid catastrophe or business interruption. Service providers must ensure that the migration of all data occurs without mishap. Technicians can still make configuration mistakes that compromise the safety of company data. In the future, migrations will be seamless, and technology will be more robust.

The Ability to Validate Identities through Trusts

In the future, cloud security systems will be able to validate identities through a “centralized trust.” Identity-based security is thought to be more secure than current forms of security. More people will begin to trust cloud computing when this happens.

Centralized Data is the Future in Cloud Computing

Centralized data is expected in abundance in the future of cloud computing. This allows companies to create huge databases. Patient care can be improved with centralized data in huge databases. Better stock market decisions are also possible. Centralized data is a way of the future.

More Capability

Mobile devices that rely on the cloud will become more powerful and thinner because all applications will be web-based. All mobile devices will store data that resides in the cloud, and designers can add more capability and lower costs of the phone. One example of this concept is Apple’s iCloud.

Hybrid Cloud Computing Increases Efficiency

Hybrid cloud computing is expected to help businesses become more efficient by optimizing business process performance. Businesses are excited about hybrid cloud computing because it enhances internal infrastructure and applications. The ability to scale the strengths of local networks and cloud computing is coveted by designers.

Mobile Optimization for Cloud Services

Mobile commerce is on the rise. Cloud computing applications require fewer resources and are recommended for mobile devices. Accessibility is increased because fewer resources are required. This is why cloud computing is recommended for business and personal applications.

Commodity Hardware

Pundits predict that by 2020, low-cost hardware will make it easier to configure advanced data centers capable of complex algorithms at fast speeds. This will increase uptimes and improve user satisfaction. In fact, some pundits commented that “servers and storage devices will look like replaceable sleds.”

Low-Power Processors

Low power processors are expected to lower the cost of operation in large data centers. Users can expect to reduce electricity bills significantly. Low-power ARM chips will make this possible in the upcoming year. With 64-bit capability, uptake should be accelerated. These low-power ARM chips will be used in conjunction with RISC chips and enterprise software to yield an economical and environmentally-friendly solution.

Faster Interconnects

Cloud computing is still in its infancy stage. By 2020, cloud computing is expected to be a permanent solution in many organizations. Data centers will be automated and will support scalable software architecture.

Cloud Computing Will Help Businesses Optimize Their Investments

Cloud computing can help companies optimize investments and scale operations. In the future, new low-power processors and other chip technology will help businesses operate to their full IT capacity. With more innovation, greater revenue potential is possible. Companies can re-invest in their products and services with higher profit margins. Scaling investments will also lead to greater operational agility.

Efficient business models are also possible with cloud computing. With greater efficiency, companies can bring innovative and superior products to market faster than competitors.

Better Overall Security and Assumed Reliability

Currently, designers are working hard to ensure people that cloud computing is the way of the future. It will be the preferred method of hosting applications, platforms, and services. By 2020, it will no longer be a topic of discussion, and experts will be more concerned with how companies can use big data to solve complex problems with cloud computing than with convincing people of its usefulness.

Data center physical security is just as important as data encryption. While minimum encryption regulations may be increased from the current 256-bit SSL, physical access to data center facilities may require biometric scans in addition to electronic pass. These facilities will also be protected by advanced alarm systems.

In addition to physical security, firewall and VPN technology will be improved to protect data transfer. New firewall policies, although not fully defined, will limit VPN traffic to specific IP addresses and ports. With upgraded firmware, breaches will be less likely to occur.

What is the Future of Cloud Computing?

The future of cloud computing is bright for the companies that implement the technology now. While these are some trends that are expected in the future, the future is not limited to these trends. Remain abreast of the latest developments to help your company maintain a competitive advantage. This will make your company more profitable and productive when it can complete tasks faster and more efficiently than the competition.