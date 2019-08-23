SitePoint Premium New Releases: Form Design + Cloning Tinder

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Form Design Patterns

On first glance, forms are simple to learn. But when we consider the journeys we need to design, the users we need to design for, the browsers and devices being used; and ensuring that the result is simple and inclusive, form design becomes a far more interesting and bigger challenge.

➤ Read Form Design Patterns.

Cloning Tinder Using React Native Elements and Expo

In this tutorial, we’ll be cloning the most famous dating app, Tinder. We’ll then learn about a UI framework called React Native Elements, which makes styling React Native apps easy. Since this is just going to be a layout tutorial, we’ll be using Expo, as it makes setting things up easy.

➤ Read Cloning Tinder Using React Native Elements and Expo.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium regularly, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.