Learn JavaScript Online

We know that people acquire skills, adopt techniques, learn anything in different ways, and timeframes, and formats, and with wildly varying expectations.
Between SitePoint and Learnable, we’re building a network of ways you can acquire web skills as you want and need them.
Below are three ways you can learn a lot of JavaScript online. By looking at what our loyal SitePoint audience has been doing and loving, we have compiled three quick lists with options to get you learning some serious JavaScript.
Whether you’re solving an immediate problem, expanding your skill set, starting from scratch or exploring advanced techniques, here are some options:
Getting started & key concepts
For real beginners or those who feel like they’re using JavaScript without really knowing it and are ready to get to know it properly.
- Tutorial: How to Create Custom Events in JavaScript
- eBook: Jump Start JavaScript (PREMIUM)
- Course: JavaScript Programming for the Web (PREMIUM)
- Course: jQuery Fundamentals (PREMIUM)
- eBook: jQuery: Novice to Ninja (PREMIUM)
- Tutorial: JavaScript ‘this’ and Event Handlers
All time greatest JavaScript tutorials
For those who know the basics and want to experiment with techniques, we’ve hand picked a selection of our all time greatest JavaScript tutorials.
- Multi-threading in JavaScript
- Cross-browser JSON Serialization in JavaScript
- Creating Accurate Timers in JavaScript
- JavaScript Sprite Animation Using jQuery
Trending topics and rising stars
For those who feel ready enough for a deeper dive into some of the more cutting edge JavaScript technology.
- Tutorial: Introduction to Fabric.js
- Tutorial: Understanding RequireJS for Effective JavaScript Module Loading
- Video: Intro to Angular.js
- Course: Backbone.JS: A practical beginner’s guide (PREMIUM)
- eBook: Jump Start CoffeeScript (PREMIUM)
- eBook: Jump Start Node.js (PREMIUM)
