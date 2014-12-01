Video: Introduction to Grunt
JavaScript
Easily improve the performance of a website by automating the testing and building process to improve the development workflow. Watch as I, Aurelio De Rosa, give you a tour of Grunt.
Grunt can speed up your workflow by automating repetitive tasks in a project. These include tasks like minifying JavaScript and CSS files, removing unused CSS declarations from your style sheets, and parsing CSS files to add vendor-prefixes where needed. By using Grunt, a developer like myself is able to improve the performance of a website with ease.
This video is part of the Developer’s Toolbox course on Learnable, SitePoint’s learning platform. Follow the link and check out the rest of the course!
I'm a (full-stack) web and app developer with more than 5 years' experience programming for the web using HTML, CSS, Sass, JavaScript, and PHP. I'm an expert of JavaScript and HTML5 APIs but my interests include web security, accessibility, performance, and SEO. I'm also a regular writer for several networks, speaker, and author of the books jQuery in Action, third edition and Instant jQuery Selectors.
