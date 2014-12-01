Skip to main content

Video: Introduction to Grunt

By Aurelio De Rosa

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Easily improve the performance of a website by automating the testing and building process to improve the development workflow. Watch as I, Aurelio De Rosa, give you a tour of Grunt.

Grunt can speed up your workflow by automating repetitive tasks in a project. These include tasks like minifying JavaScript and CSS files, removing unused CSS declarations from your style sheets, and parsing CSS files to add vendor-prefixes where needed. By using Grunt, a developer like myself is able to improve the performance of a website with ease.

This video is part of the Developer’s Toolbox course on Learnable, SitePoint’s learning platform. Follow the link and check out the rest of the course!

Aurelio De Rosa

I'm a (full-stack) web and app developer with more than 5 years' experience programming for the web using HTML, CSS, Sass, JavaScript, and PHP. I'm an expert of JavaScript and HTML5 APIs but my interests include web security, accessibility, performance, and SEO. I'm also a regular writer for several networks, speaker, and author of the books jQuery in Action, third edition and Instant jQuery Selectors.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns