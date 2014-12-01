Easily improve the performance of a website by automating the testing and building process to improve the development workflow. Watch as I, Aurelio De Rosa, give you a tour of Grunt.

Grunt can speed up your workflow by automating repetitive tasks in a project. These include tasks like minifying JavaScript and CSS files, removing unused CSS declarations from your style sheets, and parsing CSS files to add vendor-prefixes where needed. By using Grunt, a developer like myself is able to improve the performance of a website with ease.

