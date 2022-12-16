ZipArchive in PHP in Docker

After leaving it for a while, I decided to have another go at setting up dev environments with Docker.

I tried it with a web app I made for myself as an experiment.

One of the problems I have come across is that PHP doesn’t include the ZipArchive class.

I have already searched around the net for a solution, but nothing I have found works.

I assume it’s just a case of running the correct install command in the PHP.dockerfile , but has anyone got an idea what is the correct command is to get ZipArchinve working?

I’m using WSL2 (Ubuntu in Windows) and the latest PHP8.2.