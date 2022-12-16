ZipArchive in PHP in Docker

After leaving it for a while, I decided to have another go at setting up dev environments with Docker.
I tried it with a web app I made for myself as an experiment.
One of the problems I have come across is that PHP doesn’t include the ZipArchive class.
I have already searched around the net for a solution, but nothing I have found works.
I assume it’s just a case of running the correct install command in the
PHP.dockerfile, but has anyone got an idea what is the correct command is to get
ZipArchinve working?
I’m using WSL2 (Ubuntu in Windows) and the latest PHP8.2.
php - Official Image | Docker Hub
“How to install more PHP extensions”
Check to see if it’s already there and just needs to be enabled, or if its not, it should be available through PECL as “zip”?