Zip a folder and excluding some folder and files

I am trying to create the zip folder and ignore some particular files and folders like
node_modules,
access.log, and other
hidden folders.
in my case, I can able to ignore the
.log file but my code is not working for folder and hidden files/folder.
Please help how do I achieve the code and ignore the
node_modules folder and hidden files and folder including
.log files
as per the documentation page: https://www.npmjs.com/package/archiver
const fs = require("fs");
const archiver = require("archiver");
const output = fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + "/example.zip");
const archive = archiver("zip", {
zlib: { level: 9 }, // Sets the compression level.
});
output.on("close", function () {
console.log(archive.pointer() + " total bytes");
console.log("archiver has been finalized and the output file descriptor has closed.");
});
output.on("end", function () {
console.log("Data has been drained");
});
archive.on("warning", function (err) {
if (err.code === "ENOENT") {
// log warning
} else {
// throw error
throw err;
}
});
archive.on("error", function (err) {
throw err;
});
archive.pipe(output);
archive.glob("**", { cwd: __dirname, ignore: ["node_modules", "*.log"] }, {});
archive.finalize();