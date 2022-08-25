Zip a folder and excluding some folder and files

JavaScript
I am trying to create the zip folder and ignore some particular files and folders like node_modules, access.log, and other hidden folders.
in my case, I can able to ignore the .log file but my code is not working for folder and hidden files/folder.

Please help how do I achieve the code and ignore the node_modules folder and hidden files and folder including .log files

as per the documentation page: https://www.npmjs.com/package/archiver

const fs = require("fs");
const archiver = require("archiver");

const output = fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + "/example.zip");
const archive = archiver("zip", {
	zlib: { level: 9 }, // Sets the compression level.
});

output.on("close", function () {
	console.log(archive.pointer() + " total bytes");
	console.log("archiver has been finalized and the output file descriptor has closed.");
});

output.on("end", function () {
	console.log("Data has been drained");
});

archive.on("warning", function (err) {
	if (err.code === "ENOENT") {
		// log warning
	} else {
		// throw error
		throw err;
	}
});

archive.on("error", function (err) {
	throw err;
});

archive.pipe(output);
archive.glob("**", { cwd: __dirname, ignore: ["node_modules", "*.log"] }, {});

archive.finalize();