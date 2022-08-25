Zip a folder and excluding some folder and files

I am trying to create the zip folder and ignore some particular files and folders like node_modules , access.log , and other hidden folders .

in my case, I can able to ignore the .log file but my code is not working for folder and hidden files/folder.

Please help how do I achieve the code and ignore the node_modules folder and hidden files and folder including .log files

as per the documentation page: https://www.npmjs.com/package/archiver