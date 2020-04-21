GitHub question: pushing Angular application

Hello everybody,

I’m new to GitHub and I’m little confused as to which Angular folders/files to push to GitHub.

I know how to push the entire directory/file; mine is called projectone, to GitHub but based on some of the Angular GitHub repository the folder “node_module” isn’t part of the push. so, how do i exclude the node_module folder or is this something automatically done?

the commands to push the project to GitHub is the way I understand is:

change to the project folder: projectone

git add . (dot indicates everything within the current folder)

git commit -m “description”

git push

this should do the trick but I’m assuming i dont need to push the node_moudle so how do i exclude this folder?