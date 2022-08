I am using PHP where I am trying to ZIP everything inside the folder except one folder called assets . I have tried this code below with a password for security but don’t know how I add the function which would be to ignore one folder called assets

$dir = './../'; $zip_file = "./backupfolder/myfile.zip"; $rootPath = realpath($dir); $password = "123456"; exec("zip -r -P {$password} {$zip_file} {$rootPath}");