WP file traversion and PHP and termination of script

display-pho-version.php →

function dpv_enqueue_script( $hook ) { // only run on dashboard page if ( 'index.php' != $hook ) { return; } // enqueue script to show PHP version wp_enqueue_script( 'dpv_script', plugin_dir_url( __FILE__ ) . 'dpv.js' ); // pass the PHP version to JavaScript wp_localize_script( 'dpv_script', 'dpvObj', array( 'phpVersion' => phpversion() ) ); } add_action( 'admin_en

queue_scripts’, ‘dpv_enqueue_script’ );

dpv.js →

jQuery(document).ready(function ($) { $("#wp-version-message").after("<p>Running PHP version: <b style='color:green;'>" + dpvObj.phpVersion + "</b></p>"); });

These two files are part of a small WordPress plugin. Initially, I thought that this is a pure WP question so I posted on here.

I had some good discussions there.

But mostly this is PHP so I am posting here so that I can better insight.

Question: →

function dpv_enqueue_script( $hook ) { // only run on dashboard page if ( 'index.php' != $hook ) { return; }

$hook is a parameter. How come $hook is automatically getting assigned with PHP pages such as index.php, page.php?