As I understand PHP and WordPress syntax will throw 404 error if it is within a functions.php file.

Can be managed WordPress hook like an example within hook directory (not a plugin)?

I have added PHP inside a functions file:

Example:

wp_enqueue_script('hook',get_template_directory_uri() . '/javascript1.php','','',true);

Why is now showing a PHP content with an error 404 or it can be solved a hook as PHP?