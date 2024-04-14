WordPress Script Isn't Working

I learned how to code basic PHP years ago, but I got locked out when I started using WordPress. I finally decided to learn how to use PHP with WordPress, though I’m gettng off to a rocky start. I hired my webhost to create a child theme and write a script that displays an ID on each page’s body tag.

I then asked them to create another script(s) that I explain more fully at symbols.geobop.com/help

They told me that their WordPress support doesn’t include developing. However, they did write a script, which they told me to past into functions.php. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work. The web page I’m practicing on does display “I surrender,” which I added to the script as an else statement.

So, it isn’t clear to me if 1) there’s a bug in the second script they gave me, or 2) I simply combined the two scripts incorrectly. (I simply pasted the second script at the very end of the first script.) If you have time to glance at my script, can you see any obvious errors?