Wordpress Site with closes member area, upload content for users, paid premium functionality

Hi, I’m supposed to build a more complex site for the first time and need feedback.
I will build the page with Wordpress and Elementor.
The following requirements:
- there should be a closed member area / forum (
- third party providers should have the opportunity on the site to present themselves to the “community” via a standardised form field. Since this is supposed to be a paid service, do I think I need to bring WooCommerce into play here? Whereby I have no idea yet how.
Chargeable means that the fees for presentation on the site are collected quarterly by credit card or PayPal.
- I need a filter function so that the “community” can find providers in the vicinity from the offers of the third-party providers (point 2). (Via postcode).
- there should be an e-mail newsletter dispatch - and thus a corresponding additional form field.
Question(s):
- Do you have plug-in recommendations for 1-4?
- Can you send me keywords / links for research?
- Which basic hurdles / difficulties do you see?
Thanks for your input