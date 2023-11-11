Which setting pushes 404 eror in a separate template page?

An example: Not Found The requested URL was not found on this server. Additionally, a 404 Not Found error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

When I moved WP installation to another server it shows simple:

But 404.php is not executed.