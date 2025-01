Hi I’m having issue that the product page is having 2 types of URLs. When I follow the path through the collection I get this URL:

Leveret Clothing Fleece Classic Color Hooded Robes This Leveret robe is great for wearing on top of lighter pj's on cold nights! It features solid colors, two convenient pockets and a self-tie belt at waist. Leveret kids robes are a soft and plush 100% polyester micro-fleece which is naturally flame...

And when I open the the product page directly, it is like this:

Why is that? This makes the product’s URL very long. CMS is Shopify.