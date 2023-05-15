Why are there six tiny dots that display warnings when looking at the CSS file using VSCode

I have just completed my first responsive website, it is five pages, and I must admit it looks pretty much perfect! I have pride, but I also have a fear. There are six tiny dots underneath some of the selector’s statements that display warnings. I have made an image of these warnings, and I am hoping this does not mean there are problems. I looked at another project and their project had these dots too. Is everything okay? What are these warnings indicating? Do you know what I mean by dots?

Thank you!