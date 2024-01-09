W3C validator reliability?

I’ve tried analyzing my blog’s CSS in the W3C validator, yielding this W3C validator result . Are the warnings displayed by this tool reliable? If so, how should I correct them to have a valid CSS stylesheet?
Hi @argosbcn, yes these warnings are certainly legitimate. As for what you can do: in case of redefinition / same X warnings, just remove the redundancy. The other warnings actually include instructions what you can do… as for instance:
You have no color set (or color is set to transparent) but you have set a background-color. Make sure that cascading of colors keeps the text reasonably legible.
This means you should explicitly set a color, since otherwise it might be set somewhere else to a color not properly readable on that background color.
