W3C validator reliability?

Hi @argosbcn, yes these warnings are certainly legitimate. As for what you can do: in case of redefinition / same X warnings, just remove the redundancy. The other warnings actually include instructions what you can do… as for instance:

You have no color set (or color is set to transparent) but you have set a background-color. Make sure that cascading of colors keeps the text reasonably legible.

This means you should explicitly set a color, since otherwise it might be set somewhere else to a color not properly readable on that background color.