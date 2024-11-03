Why Accessibility Should Be a Priority in Your Next Web Project

Hey SitePoint folks!

I’ve been diving deeper into web accessibility lately and wanted to share some thoughts on why it should be a priority for all of us. Beyond just reaching a wider audience, accessibility also boosts SEO, improves user experience, and often helps make a website more responsive and easier to maintain. Plus, it’s becoming increasingly essential with growing global regulations around digital access.

For those already implementing accessibility, what’s one tip you’d share with those just getting started? And for beginners, what’s one part of accessibility you find most challenging?

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!